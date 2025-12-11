Pittsburgh Riverhounds announce 2026 home opener, early match dates

PITTSBURGH — Fresh off their first-ever USL Championship title win, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds have announced their 2026 home opener and some early match dates.

The Hounds’ opener will be Saturday, March 28, against USL newcomers Sporting Club Jacksonville.

This will be the first match played at Highmark Stadium since the Hounds won the USL Eastern Conference Final.

Before their home opener, the Hounds will play on the road against Charleston Battery on Saturday, March 7, and the Tampa Baby Rowdies on Saturday, March 21.

Match times will be announced after the USL announces its full schedule, including regular-season matches and group stage contests for the 2026 USL Cup.

Riverhounds season tickets and multi-game flex pack tickets are on sale now. Learn more by clicking here.

