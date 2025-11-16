Pittsburgh Riverhounds triumph 1-0 over Rhode Island FC in conference final, heading to championship

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds defeated Rhode Island FC 1-0 on Saturday to win the Eastern Conference Final.

The game saw record attendance, with 6,745 people packing Highmark Stadium.

Hounds midfielder Robbie Mertz scored the single goal of the game.

With this win, the Riverhounds will advance to the USL Championship Final, which will take place at noon on Saturday, Nov. 22.

The Hounds’ opponent will be the winner of Saturday’s match between FC Tulsa and New Mexico United. The winner of that match will host the league final.

This is the first time the RiverHounds have competed in the Eastern Conference Final since the USL Championship adopted its current format in 2016. It’s also the first time the team has reached the final four in the second division of U.S. soccer.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group