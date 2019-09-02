PITTSBURGH - It was pretty obvious to anyone who watched the Steelers in the preseason: Mason Rudolph will be the Steelers' No. 2 quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger.
At least for the opener against the Patriots next Sunday.
Rudolph was informed by offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner Monday morning he would be the backup to Roethlisberger when the Steelers travel to Gillette Stadium to face the Patriots.
He then went out in practice and took all of the scout team reps. Huh?
"Ben took all of the No. 1 reps today, so I wanted to take some reps," Rudolph told me. "Plus, it’s Tom Brady, not that I’m comparing myself to him at all, but I would be the better look. It was a good day. We got a great plan together. That’s a fun period. You’re obviously trying to give the defense a look, but you’re trying to dice them up a little bit, too."
