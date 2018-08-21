PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers has been suspended one game for violating the team's substance abuse policy.
"We are disappointed that Eli Rogers has been suspended for Week 1," GM Kevin Colbert said in a statement.
Rogers suspension will begin Sept. 1, after the final roster cutdown, and he will be allowed to rejoin the team on Sept. 10.
During the suspension he will be allowed to attend rehabilitation and team meetings, but not participate in games or practices.
Statement by GM Kevin Colbert on WR Eli Rogers.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 21, 2018
READ: https://t.co/Osffc7vlDz pic.twitter.com/kd8tmcoSPj
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with the latest details as they become available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}