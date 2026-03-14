Police search for suspect in fatal shooting leads to delay in opening gates at Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities were searching for a man who shot and killed two people in a drug store parking lot near the TPC Sawgrass, leading The Players Championship to delay opening gates for the third round Saturday morning.

St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick said the suspect, whom he identified as Christian Barrios, shot two people multiple times about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Walgreens in a domestic violence situation. The store is located about a mile away from the course.

He said canine units pursued Barrios onto TPC Sawgrass property. Hardwick said Barrios, who turned 32 on Saturday, at one point picked up a PGA Tour radio and later dropped it. He then stole a black BMW, and Nassau County authorities in the far northeastern tip of Florida pursued the car and forced a crash into the woods.

The suspect fled on foot and was still at large.

The PGA cited “operational considerations” in deciding not to open the gates until 9 a.m. The first round bean at 8:15 a.m. and was not delayed. Hospitality areas were delayed opening until 11 a.m.

Hardwick said Barrios had a long criminal history and knew the victims, both of whom were shot multiple times and taken to the hospital where they died.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.