LOS ANGELES — Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 47 points and forced overtime on his 10th 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left in regulation before the Los Angeles Lakers finished off their ninth consecutive victory, 118-114 over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.

Luka Doncic had 36 points and seven assists for the Lakers, who trailed by 18 in the second half before roaring back to remain unbeaten in November despite playing without injured Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler.

Grimes scored 21 points in a phenomenal fourth quarter, leading the short-handed Lakers out of a lifeless performance. Los Angeles' new guard also made the most 3s of his career and joined Kobe Bryant as the only Lakers to make 10 3-pointers in a game.

Brandon Miller scored 28 points and Naz Reid had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets. Charlotte kept Miller and Coby White, who scored 19 points, on the bench throughout overtime of their ninth loss in 10 games.

The Lakers held Charlotte scoreless in the final 4:24 of overtime, but the Lakers also failed to score for three minutes. Grimes finally forced a turnover by Royce O'Neale on an inbounds play with 17.4 seconds left and made two free throws to ice it.

The Lakers sat two of their top three scorers with injuries to begin a stretch of three home games in four days. Reaves missed his second straight game with a bruised heel, while Kessler missed his first game of the season with leg soreness.

Grayson Allen sat out for Charlotte with concussion-like symptoms. He took a hit to the head during the Hornets' loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

After the Lakers tied it on Doncic’s fifth 3-pointer with 3:05 left in regulation, Charlotte went back ahead 110-106 with 20 seconds left — but Grimes made a layup and White missed one of two free throws before Doncic found Grimes for the tying 3.

Up next

Hornets: At Atlanta on Friday.

Lakers: Host Utah on Wednesday.

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