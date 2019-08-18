  • Raiders' GM Mayock to AB: ‘All in or all out'

    By: Hunter Homistek, DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Updated:

    OAKLAND, Calif. - It sure sounds like Raiders GM Mike Mayock has had enough Antonio Brown drama.

    Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Myles Simmons, Mayock offered Brown an ultimatum today.

    Shortly after Simmons' tweet, a video surfaced with more from Mayock.

