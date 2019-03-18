Report: Bengals release linebacker Vontaze Burfict

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Pittsburgh Steelers fans may be happy by the latest NFL news that the Cincinnati Bengals have released linebacker Vontaze Burfict.
ESPN's Dianna Russini is reporting that news per sources.
Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been cut per source— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 18, 2019
Burfict is no stranger to the Steelers.
Just this past season he was fined $112,000 for hits during the Week 6 game against the Black and Gold. The fines were for several plays that were classified as unnecessary roughness. During one play, he appeared to hit wide receiver Antonio Brown with a forearm.
Burfict has also been involved in plays that injured Le'Veon Bell and Ben Roethlisberger.
