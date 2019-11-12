  • Robert Morris sells out ahead of first game at UPMC Events Center against Pitt

    MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Robert Morris will have quite the atmosphere Tuesday night when it hosts Pitt for the university’s first basketball game in its brand-new arena.

    RMU announced that tickets were sold out ahead of the inaugural game in the UPMC Events Center, which has been in the making for nearly two years. 

    Students lined up for hours in the cold Monday morning for the chance to get free tickets to the game against the Panthers. Robert Morris officials said the 450-plus tickets were gone in just 20 minutes.

    The Colonials (0-2) will try to use the intense atmosphere of the new building to upset Pitt (1-1), who is coming off a bad loss against Nicholls State. 

    The game tips off at 6 p.m., and doors to the arena open at 4:30 p.m.

    RMU provided information regarding parking and security ahead of the game as well.

    And for anyone who wants to watch the game and did not get a ticket, Robert Morris is hosting a "big screen watch party" on campus near the arena.

