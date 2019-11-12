0 Robert Morris sells out ahead of first game at UPMC Events Center against Pitt

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Robert Morris will have quite the atmosphere Tuesday night when it hosts Pitt for the university’s first basketball game in its brand-new arena.

RMU announced that tickets were sold out ahead of the inaugural game in the UPMC Events Center, which has been in the making for nearly two years.

RMU VS. PITT IS SOLD OUT!



The first men’s basketball game in the Colonials new home will be the first official sellout at the UPMC Events Center.



Let’s Go #BobbyMo 🔵⚪️🔴🏀 pic.twitter.com/dCIyckrp6J — Robert Morris University (@RMU) November 12, 2019

Students lined up for hours in the cold Monday morning for the chance to get free tickets to the game against the Panthers. Robert Morris officials said the 450-plus tickets were gone in just 20 minutes.

RMU Students began lining up at 2:00 a.m. for the 7:00 a.m. giveaway to get their hands on a seat for @RMUMBasketball vs. Pitt in Tuesday’s inaugural 🏀 game at the UPMC Events Center



450+ tickets = gone!



Can’t wait to see @rmucrazies pack the @UPMCEventsCtr — Let’s Go #BobbyMo pic.twitter.com/rtxHhPfqIy — Robert Morris University (@RMU) November 11, 2019

The Colonials (0-2) will try to use the intense atmosphere of the new building to upset Pitt (1-1), who is coming off a bad loss against Nicholls State.

The game tips off at 6 p.m., and doors to the arena open at 4:30 p.m.

RMU provided information regarding parking and security ahead of the game as well.

Parking and security information from the UPMC Events Center for those attending the RMU vs. Pitt men’s basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 12



Parking is FREE but will be extremely busy. Fans are encouraged to arrive early (doors at 4:30 p.m.) and utilize off campus shuttle if able pic.twitter.com/WX2lQUVSHb — Robert Morris University (@RMU) November 12, 2019

And for anyone who wants to watch the game and did not get a ticket, Robert Morris is hosting a "big screen watch party" on campus near the arena.

Didn’t get tickets to tonight’s #RMUvsPitt game?



Join us on the Nicholson Lawn for a snow-filled night of #BobbyMo fun!



Big screen is set up and ready to go, provided to RMU at no cost by the NEP Group



Free food and shirts while supplies last pic.twitter.com/HXcz5H5KuO — Robert Morris University (@RMU) November 12, 2019

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.