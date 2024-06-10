Sports

Roman Wilson Could Be Hines Ward 2.0

By Chris Ward, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Roman Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson leaps to make a catch during the team's NFL football practice in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Chris Ward, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Tony Pauline revealed shortly after the draft that Roman Wilson is viewed through a ‘Hines Ward lens’ within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization as a tough player who wins between the numbers.

That’s a gaudy comparison, but Wilson does share similar traits with the Steelers all-time leading receiver. Wilson consistently won on overs and crossers at Michigan, just like Ward did with Pittsburgh. He’s also not afraid to get his nose dirty and block. He lives by the motto “no block, no rock.”

Pro Football Focus analyst Bradley Locker noted that Wilson’s sure-handedness makes him particularly appealing: his two percent drop rate tied for 11th-lowest among FBS receivers with 65 or more targets.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Indiana Co. man wanted by state police for unlawfully entering apartment, approaching woman in bed
  • 3 people from Butler County killed in single-vehicle crash in northwestern Pennsylvania
  • Chicora community holds vigil to remember 3 Butler County men killed in crash
  • VIDEO: WATCH: Channel 11 obtains video of moments leading up to deadly shooting in Uptown Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read