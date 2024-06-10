Roman Wilson Could Be Hines Ward 2.0

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Tony Pauline revealed shortly after the draft that Roman Wilson is viewed through a ‘Hines Ward lens’ within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization as a tough player who wins between the numbers.

That’s a gaudy comparison, but Wilson does share similar traits with the Steelers all-time leading receiver. Wilson consistently won on overs and crossers at Michigan, just like Ward did with Pittsburgh. He’s also not afraid to get his nose dirty and block. He lives by the motto “no block, no rock.”

Pro Football Focus analyst Bradley Locker noted that Wilson’s sure-handedness makes him particularly appealing: his two percent drop rate tied for 11th-lowest among FBS receivers with 65 or more targets.

