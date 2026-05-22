Si Woo Kim just misses history at Byron Nelson, settling for 60 after a bogey on the final hole

McKINNEY, Texas — Si Woo Kim just missed out on a 59 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Friday, bogeying the final hole when a par would have given him the 16th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

The 30-year-old South Korean put himself in position to break 60 with a curling 17-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-3 17th hole at TPC Craig Ranch. It was his 12th birdie of the day, putting him at 12 under on the par-71 layout.

Kim was in the fairway on the 18th, but blasted his second shot over the green. His chip coming back stopped about 19 feet short of the hole, and his putt for par lacked pace and broke to the right for his only bogey of the day. Kim shot 11-under 60 for a five-shot lead after two rounds.

The 18th at Craig Ranch is a par 4 for the first time in the six Nelson tournaments it has hosted. A $25 million overhaul designed by Lanny Wadkins turned it into a par 4, and it has played as the hardest hole on the course through two rounds.

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