Eric Doerue leads South Park to first WPIAL title in 19 years over high-powered Seton LaSalle

Earlier this season, Eric Doerue made a name for himself becoming South Park’s all-time leading rusher. Little did Doerue know that he would continue to make an even bigger name for himself in the WPIAL playoffs and on the biggest stage of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Doerue was a workhorse for South Park making plays offensively and defensively and his performance was the ultimate reason No.2 South Park won its first title in 19 years after defeating No.1 Seton LaSalle 21-14 in the WPIAL 2A Title game this afternoon at Acrisure Stadium.

South Park dominated early. After forcing Seton LaSalle to go three and out, South Park took its time on is opening drive. The Eagles converted two fourth downs on its opening drive. Eric Doerue rushed for a 5-yard gain on fourth-and-2 inside their own territory. Also, an offside by Seton LaSalle pushed the Eagles down the field for a new set of downs. Doerue was effective on the opening drive. He carried the ball 8 times on 52 yards, which concluded in him rushing for a 6-yard touchdown to help the Eagles take a 6-0 lead. South Park used seven and a half minutes on its opening drive.

