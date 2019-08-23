PITTSBURGH - Nominations are underway for the Skylights Coach of the Year contest.
Starting August 26, players and fans can nominate their coach for Skylights Coach of the Year in seven categories – all six WPIAL classes and the Pittsburgh City League.
Nominations will be accepted through October 25. The top 3 coaches in each category to receive the most nominations will be selected as finalists.
Voting will take place November 4 and November 22.
Winners will be revealed the evening of November 22.
Nominate your coach HERE.
See the official rules HERE.
