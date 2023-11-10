SKYLIGHTS 2023: Here’s what we’re covering for week 2 of playoffs

PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2023 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the second week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!
Click HERE for complete Skylights coverage
Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:
- 5-A semifinal: Pine-Richland vs. Penn Hills
- 6-A semifinal: Mt. Lebanon vs. Central Catholic
You can see the scores for all games below:
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2023 Cox Media Group