SKYLIGHTS 2023: Here’s what we’re covering for week 2 of playoffs

PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2023 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the second week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!

Click HERE for complete Skylights coverage

Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:

5-A semifinal: Pine-Richland vs. Penn Hills

6-A semifinal: Mt. Lebanon vs. Central Catholic

You can see the scores for all games below:

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group