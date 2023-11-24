SKYLIGHTS 2023: WPIAL Champhionship games

PITTSBURGH — The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League Championship games are being played at Acrisure Stadium on Friday.

(Class 1A) South Side (21) vs. Fort Cherry (35) (FINAL SCORE)

(Class 2A) Steel Valley vs. Beaver Falls – 2:00 PM EST.

(Class 3A) Belle Vernon vs. Avonworth – 5:00 PM EST.

(Class 4A) Aliquippa vs. McKeesport – 8:00 PM EST.

