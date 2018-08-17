  • Skylights coverage kicks off during Week 0

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Another exciting season of high school football kicks off on Channel 11 Friday Aug. 24. Our Skylights coverage will air at 11:15 p.m. as well as on our streaming channel.

    Here are the games we are covering in Week 0:

    Blackhawk at Central Valley 
    East Allegheny at Jeannette 
    Gateway at Mt. Lebanon
    Montour at Moon
    Seton-La Salle at Keystone Oaks
    South Fayette at Upper St. Clair
     

     

