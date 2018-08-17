PITTSBURGH - Another exciting season of high school football kicks off on Channel 11 Friday Aug. 24. Our Skylights coverage will air at 11:15 p.m. as well as on our streaming channel.
Here are the games we are covering in Week 0:
Blackhawk at Central Valley
East Allegheny at Jeannette
Gateway at Mt. Lebanon
Montour at Moon
Seton-La Salle at Keystone Oaks
South Fayette at Upper St. Clair
