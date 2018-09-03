  • Skylights Week 2: Here are the games we're covering

    It's the second week of Skylights and we're covering 6 big match-ups this Friday night!

    Here are the games we're covering: 

    • Central Catholic at North Allegheny - Game of the Week
    • Canon-MacMillan at Seneca Valley
    • Bethel Park at West Allegheny
    • Quaker Valley at Aliquippa
    • Riverside at Freedom
    • Imani Christian at Jeannette

    Don't forget, you can nominate your coach for our Coach of the Year contest. Information can be found HERE.

