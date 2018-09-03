It's the second week of Skylights and we're covering 6 big match-ups this Friday night!
Here are the games we're covering:
- Central Catholic at North Allegheny - Game of the Week
- Canon-MacMillan at Seneca Valley
- Bethel Park at West Allegheny
- Quaker Valley at Aliquippa
- Riverside at Freedom
- Imani Christian at Jeannette
