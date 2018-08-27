  • Vote for your Skylights Band of the Week for Week 1

    Updated:

    It's Week 1 of our official Skylights coverage and that means YOU get to decide which band we cover under the Friday Night Lights. There are 12 bands eligible for this week's Band of the Week.

    • Penn-Trafford
    • Gateway
    • North Allegheny
    • Norwin
    • Moon
    • Mars
    • Beaver Falls
    • South Park
    • Ringgold
    • Thomas Jefferson
    • Peters Township
    • Upper St. Clair

     

    CLICK HERE to vote in this week's contest.

    CLICK HERE to see the official rules.

    Band of Week Photos & Videos Photos & Videos Scores
    Player of Week
         		 Fan Game
         		 Coach of the Year
         		 Media Day
     
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories