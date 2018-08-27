Vote for your Skylights Band of the Week for Week 1

It's Week 1 of our official Skylights coverage and that means YOU get to decide which band we cover under the Friday Night Lights. There are 12 bands eligible for this week's Band of the Week.
- Penn-Trafford
- Gateway
- North Allegheny
- Norwin
- Moon
- Mars
- Beaver Falls
- South Park
- Ringgold
- Thomas Jefferson
- Peters Township
- Upper St. Clair
CLICK HERE to vote in this week's contest.
CLICK HERE to see the official rules.
