Steelers comeback falls short, lose to Colts 27-24

INDIANAPOLIS — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was carved up by veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, and Justin Fields and the offense took too long to get going in a 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Fields had both his first boneheaded turnover of the season and also might have played his overall best game statistically.

The big negative play came in the third quarter, when Fields faced a third and 10 at the Colts 33, with good field position thanks to a long Calvin Austin III punt return. A check down, throwaway, or even a short sack would have allowed Chris Boswell to attempt a field goal.

Instead, Fields retreated more than 20 yards, and then fumbled the ball away, giving the Colts good field position. Indianapolis kicker Matt Gay missed the ensuing field goal, but the Fields blunder was one of several that cost the Steelers points.

