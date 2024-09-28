Primanti Brothers says VP Nominee JD Vance was not turned away for visit after viral video

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Videos of Republican Vice President Nominee JD Vance seemingly being turned away from a local Primanti Brothers are growing popular on social media but the business said the candidate was welcome just like any of their other customers.

During an already busy political week in the Western Pennsylvania area, Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance was in the area for an event in Monroeville.

After the event, Vance went to the Primanti Brothers restaurant in North Versailles.

One video shows customers who were at the restaurant to see Vance seemingly canceling orders, under the impression that he would not be allowed to come in.

.@primantibros refused to let @JDVance in to their restaurant full of customers waiting to greet him. They all paid for their drinks, cancelled their food orders and left after hearing that VP candidate was not welcome. Here was his response #Trump2024Vance #RepublicanParty #GOP pic.twitter.com/JsggvQiuhu — Anissa Zappala (@anissa_zappala) September 28, 2024

Primanti Brothers said there was a bit of confusion. The restaurant was given no notice of Vance’s visit. The manager became alarmed after the Secret Service and a large police presence suddenly arrived at the restaurant.

The issue was resolved and Vance was able to enter the business to meet with supporters shortly after.

A spokesperson from Primanti Brothers said:

“Primanti’s prides itself on being a staple of the Pittsburgh community and a proud American business that has hosted sitting presidents, politicians, and political candidates from across the spectrum for over 90 years. Our doors are open to all patrons who wish to dine with us. Without any advance notice, today’s campaign stop caused some momentary confusion for our staff. However, Senator Vance and his team were welcomed into our restaurant shortly after and engaged with our guests inside and on the property.”

A video taken by a visitor and later posted to X shows Vance had no hard feelings about the situation.

“We paid for everybody’s food, we gave them a nice tip and, of course when I gave a nice tip I said, ‘no taxes on tip,’” Vance said. “It’s alright. Don’t hold it against her. She just got a little nervous but it’s a great local business, let’s keep on supporting it.”

Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic Vice President Nominee Tim Walz also visited a Primanti Brothers location while touring.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group