Steelers escape Ravens game relatively healthy

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers escaped Sunday’s 18-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens relatively healthy, as nose tackle Keeanu Benton was the only player to leave the game with an injury. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. left the game twice due to a shin contusion but returned both times. Porter ended up making a key tackle on quarterback Lamar Jackson on the Ravens’ two-point attempt late in the fourth quarter.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that his unit had some bumps and bruises from the game, but he only mentioned Benton and Porter’s injuries, which is an encouraging sign for Thursday night’s game against the Browns in Cleveland.

“We had some bumps and bruises associated with play. I think went most went back. Joey Porter went back, shin contusion. Keeanu Benton is a guy who probably needs further evaluation,” Tomlin said. “We have a short week this week. We got another AFC North battle waiting on us. We respect that, we won’t waste too much time patting ourselves on the back because that next challenge is right around the corner, man. This is what we signed up for. This is what we live for. This is the ultimate competitor’s league and we’re swimming in these waters. And it’s good. It’s good to get to know ourselves, it’s good to smile in the face of adversity that the game and life present, and come through the other side of it.”

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group