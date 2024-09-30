Steelers lose 2 to injury vs. Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers right guard James Daniels and Cordarrelle Patterson both suffered ankle injuries and did not return in Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Outside linebacker Nick Herbig also sustained an ankle injury but he returned in the second half.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did not specifically address Daniels and Patterson’s injuries in his post-game press conference.

“We had some bumps and bruises along the way,” Tomlin said. “But that’s the nature of this thing. It didn’t determine the outcome of this game. The quality of our play, or the lack thereof, did. And I own that. We own that.”

Patterson’s injury occurred later in the second quarter after a 10-yard run to set the Steelers up at the Colts’ 25-yard line. George Pickens fumbled on the next play and Colts safety Julian Blackmon recovered the loose ball, however. Patterson had runs of 12, 14, 9 and 10 to get the Steelers deep in the Colts’ territory.

