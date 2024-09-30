Sports

Steelers lose 2 to injury vs. Colts

By WPXI.com News Staff

Cordarrelle Patterson Pittsburgh Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

By WPXI.com News Staff

INDIANAPOLIS — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers right guard James Daniels and Cordarrelle Patterson both suffered ankle injuries and did not return in Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Outside linebacker Nick Herbig also sustained an ankle injury but he returned in the second half.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did not specifically address Daniels and Patterson’s injuries in his post-game press conference.

“We had some bumps and bruises along the way,” Tomlin said. “But that’s the nature of this thing. It didn’t determine the outcome of this game. The quality of our play, or the lack thereof, did. And I own that. We own that.”

Patterson’s injury occurred later in the second quarter after a 10-yard run to set the Steelers up at the Colts’ 25-yard line. George Pickens fumbled on the next play and Colts safety Julian Blackmon recovered the loose ball, however. Patterson had runs of 12, 14, 9 and 10 to get the Steelers deep in the Colts’ territory.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Primanti Bros. customers left disappointed after JD Vance seemingly was initially denied entry
  • Overnight fire seriously damages Westmoreland County pizza shop
  • A Pennsylvania bakery known for its election cookie poll is swamped with orders
  • VIDEO: Primanti Bros. customers left disappointed after JD Vance initially denied entry
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read