MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 2-time Olympic medalist in women’s hockey from Robert Morris University is now returning to Moon Township to help coach the men’s team.
Brianne McLaughlin-Bittle was a goaltender for Team USA when it captured the silver medal in 2010 and 2014.
She was also the goaltender for the Buffalo Beauts in the NWHL when they won the Isobel Cup.
McLaughlin-Bittle graduated from RMU in 2009 and runs her own goalie school and camp out of the RMU Island Sports Center.
It’s believed that she is the first female assistant coach in NCAA men’s hockey.
