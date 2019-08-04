0 Aliquippa native, NFL star Ty Law inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio - “We did it, Aliquippa. We’re in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

With those words, former Quips star Ty Law set the tone for what was an emotional speech at his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday.

If you want to receive sports alerts, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

Law was a standout on the New England Patriots defense that won three Super Bowls in the early 2000s. But despite that sting for Pittsburgh-area fans, there’s a lot of western Pennsylvania pride flowing through Law’s veins.

Law, whose uncle is Hall of Fame running back Tony Dorsett, was selected for five Pro Bowl teams and was a two-time All-Pro. He finished with 53 career interceptions, twice leading the NFL in that category, had more than 800 tackles, 169 passes defensed, five sacks; and scored seven times.

He was a first-round pick by New England out of Michigan in 1995 and played 15 seasons in the NFL, 10 with the Patriots. He also had two one-year stints each with the New York Jets and with Kansas City and one with Denver.

TRENDING NOW:

Perhaps Law's most noteworthy game came in the 2002 Super Bowl, when his hard-hitting style upset Rams receivers and threw off the "Greatest Show on Turf." That was emblematic of his attacking style and soon after led to rules changes limiting how physical defenders can be against receivers.

Law was presented by his friend, Byron Washington, and paid hefty tribute to his hometown of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, which also produced Hall of Famer Mike Ditka.

"We are a community built on love, strength, struggle and that Quiptown pride," he said.

Law also was tearful when he paid tribute to his mother, father and grandfather. He told his mother: “I know I'm a grown man, but to you, I'll always be your little boy. And I love that. That's OK, Mom. We are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Nobody can take that away from us, nobody can take that away from you. I love you.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.