ATLANTA - Former Pittsburgh Steeler Hines Ward has sold his eight-bedroom, 15,878-square-foot home in Atlanta after more than two years on the market.
Ward sold 6215 Riverside Drive to Sanaz Soltani and Arman Soltani for $3,637,586 in a transaction that closed May 6, 2019, according to Fulton County property records. Sanaz Soltani, of 1141 Lanier Blvd., Atlanta, Ga., 30306, is a Realtor with Atlanta Communities Real Estate.
