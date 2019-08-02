  • Super Bowl MVP sells mansion after 2 years

    By: Jessica Saunders

    ATLANTA - Former Pittsburgh Steeler Hines Ward has sold his eight-bedroom, 15,878-square-foot home in Atlanta after more than two years on the market.

    Ward sold 6215 Riverside Drive to Sanaz Soltani and Arman Soltani for $3,637,586 in a transaction that closed May 6, 2019, according to Fulton County property records. Sanaz Soltani, of 1141 Lanier Blvd., Atlanta, Ga., 30306, is a Realtor with Atlanta Communities Real Estate.

