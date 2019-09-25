MIAMI, Florida - Video showing furniture being thrown, allegedly by former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, from the 14th floor of a Florida condo was released Tuesday in court, WSVN-TV reported.
Brown was in a Miami courtroom Tuesday for a deposition over a civil lawsuit filed against him by the owners of the Mansions at Acqualina. The lawsuit claims Brown trashed a multi-million dollar condo in 2018, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
Brown allegedly threw furniture and other objects over a balcony during the April 2018 incident, which prompted another lawsuit claiming a toddler was nearly hit, officials said.
The video shows items crashing down into a pool area, but Brown cannot be seen.
The lawsuit filed by Acqualina alleges Brown broke his lease agreement by "destroying, damaging, defacing the premises, as well as furnishings, appliances and other belongings."
NBC 6 South Florida reported Tuesday's court appearance was originally delayed before Brown was released by the New England Patriots.
Brown posted Tuesday to his Instagram story a video that showed him walking into court.
