WATCH: JuJu Smith-Schuster takes on K-9 during Roethlisberger's charity softball game

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster is used to taking on some tough opponents, but he might have met his match over the weekend -- a police K-9.
While attending a softball game in Findlay, Ohio, for Ben Roethlisberger's charity, Smith-Schuster took part in a K-9 demonstration.
Smith-Schuster wore a bite-resistant guard on his arm as the K-9 lunged at him, bringing the wide receiver to the ground before he got up and freed his arm.
Teammate Cam Heyward posted video of the demonstration on Instagram.
