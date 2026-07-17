With Deschamps stepping down after 14 years, France needs a new coach and Zidane is in pole position

PARIS — Adieu Didier. Bonjour Zinedine?

Coach Didier Deschamps takes charge of his last game for France on Saturday when Les Bleus face England at the World Cup in Miami. The winner gets third place, an anti-climactic award brought about by agonizing semifinal defeats.

It is a disappointing end to Deschamps' reign when many observers touted his star-studded attack to win another World Cup. Zinedine Zidane is widely expected to be confirmed as France's new coach in the coming days by the French soccer federation.

The Deschamps years

France won the World Cup under Deschamps in 2018, lost a gut-wrenching final on penalties in 2022, and fell short tactically against Spain on Tuesday.

In his 14 years in charge, Deschamps won just one major trophy — albeit the biggest of all — having lost the European Championship final on home soil in 2016.

Some observers suggest that was not quite enough given the talent at France's disposal — including Kylian Mbappé, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and Ballon d'Or winners Ousmane Dembélé and Karim Benzema — while others argue France was remarkably consistent under Deschamps, who is now 57.

Whatever the view, France's next coach has big shoes to fill and a big aura will help. As arguably France's greatest ever player, and a prolifically successful coach with Real Madrid, Zidane seems the perfect fit.

Polar opposites as players, Zidane and Deschamps are forever linked by glory.

The industrious midfielder Deschamps was France's tireless captain when it won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000, while Zinedine was the unstoppable creative force that drove that brilliant team to new heights.

Here's a look at how France might look with Zidane in charge.

What would Zidane change?

France's 2-0 defeat to Spain in the World Cup semifinal was more crushing than the score suggests.

France was found wanting tactically when put under sustained pressure by the slick Spanish. Completely dominated in midfield, France got its pressing game all wrong. The attack was blunted and Deschamps had no Plan “B” to turn things around.

Deschamps has had his detractors over the years — chief among them Christophe Dugarry, his former France teammate — who said his approach was too restrictive and lacked sufficient creativity in central midfield.

Zidane would doubtless want a more expansive approach, such as during his heyday when he roamed the field as a playmaker. Michael Olise or Rayan Cherki could fill that role.

Both are technically gifted although neither are a playmaker by definition like Zidane was. Another option could be Dembélé dropping deep into that role, as he has done well with Paris Saint-Germain.

Benzema's return?

Zidane is a huge fan of Benzema and they became close friends when Zidane coached him at Real Madrid.

They won three straight Champions League titles together from 2016-18 and Benzema became a more complete player, as well as a ruthless finisher, under Zidane's guidance. Benzema is 38 and his advanced age may prove a stumbling block.

But given how the age-defying Lionel Messi has dazzled at this World Cup aged 39, Zidane may think Benzema — a Ballon d'Or winner in 2022 — has something left to give. Especially if he plays in a more withdrawn role, where he can use his excellent technical skill and passing ability to good effect.

Critics of Deschamps never forgave him for leaving out Benzema for the best part of six years, due to Benzema's alleged part in a "sex-tape scandal" targeting then-France teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

However, France won the World Cup without Benzema.

He was finally recalled in time for the European Championship in 2021, where he was France's top scorer with four goals, and combined brilliantly with Mbappé when they won the Nations League later that year.

Benzema fell out with Deschamps after being released from the 2022 World Cup because of a thigh injury, with Benzema contesting events leading to his departure.

It would be a big call for Zidane to recall him, but it's not impossible.

Five years away from the game

One question is how ready Zidane would be for such a high-pressured job, giving that he has not coached since leaving Madrid after his second spell in 2021.

Yet he will also be fresh after several years away from the stress and scrutiny of management.

Should the 54-year-old Zidane take charge, his first game would be away to Turkey in the Nations League on Sept. 25, followed by a match in Belgium three days later.

Home fans would need to wait until Oct. 2 for a glimpse of Zidane at Stade de France, when France plays Italy.

Zidane's last game as a player for France was against Italy in the 2006 World Cup final. He scored early with a Panenka-style penalty, before an infamous moment saw him red-carded for headbutting Italy defender Marco Materazzi during extra time.

France lost the final on penalty kicks but the French public quickly forgave Zidane — affectionally known as “Zizou” — for getting sent off, such was his deep bond with the nation.

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