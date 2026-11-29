The Washington Wizards fired coach Brian Keefe on Saturday night, hours after the team was routed by the Orlando Magic and fell to 7-13 on the season.

Adam Caporn will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season, the Wizards said.

Washington was 4-3 after a win on Nov. 2. Since then, the Wizards have gone 3-10 — with six of those losses by at least 15 points.

“Decisions like this are never easy, but it’s time for the team to move forward with a new voice,” Wizards president Michael Winger said. “Brian has been an integral part of our organization, helping lay a foundation of player development in Washington. We are grateful to Brian for the professionalism he brought to our team and the commitment he showed our players and staff.”

Keefe, who took over on an interim basis midway through the 2023-24 season after the team fired Wes Unseld Jr., went 50-173 with the Wizards.

He was asked to oversee a rebuild during his first two seasons, winning 18 games in 2024-25 and 17 last season, when the Wizards finished with the worst record in the NBA. But Washington was expected to take a step forward this season, with veterans Anthony Davis and Trae Young joining a young core that includes AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

Washington also has Alex Sarr, the No. 2 pick in 2024, and Tre Johnson, the sixth pick last year.

Keefe's game management has faced scrutiny since last season, particularly after a game on March 10, when Washington rarely double-teamed Miami's Bam Adebayo and he scored 83 points, the second most in NBA history.

This season, it wasn't just that the Wizards were losing. It was how it was happening, and how lopsided margins were becoming common.

In the last three weeks alone, the Wizards had four games in which they trailed by at least 34 points -- including each of the last two outings. They’re getting outscored by 6.5 points per game and are in the bottom third of the NBA in points per game, field goal shooting, 3-point shooting, rebounds per game and assists per game, among other categories.

Keefe has also worked as an assistant with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. He joined the Wizards before the 2023-24 season.

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AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

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