Mike Love, a founding member of the Beach Boys, has died.

He was 85, NBC reports.

“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,” his spokesperson, Katie Altman, said in a statement Saturday.

His cause of death was not available.

Love was the only surviving relative among the cousins who’d continued to perform under the Beach Boys name. Brian Wilson died last year, while Dennis and Carl Wilson died in 1983 and 1998, respectively.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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