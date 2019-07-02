  • US women's soccer team heading to FIFA World Cup Final

    The USA Women's Soccer Team has deafeated England in a semifinal match of the Women's World Cup and is heading to the Final on Sunday!

    The tournament has been played at several venues in France over the past few weeks.

    Sunday's championship game takes place at 11 a.m. 

    Team USA will face the winner of Wednesday's matchup between Netherlands and Sweden.

