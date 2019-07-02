The USA Women's Soccer Team has deafeated England in a semifinal match of the Women's World Cup and is heading to the Final on Sunday!
The tournament has been played at several venues in France over the past few weeks.
Related Headlines
Can't watch the game? You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Sunday's championship game takes place at 11 a.m.
Team USA will face the winner of Wednesday's matchup between Netherlands and Sweden.
TRENDING NOW:
- Investigators need help identifying abandoned toddler, finding her family
- Pa. native dies of flesh-eating bacteria after a fall on Gulf Coast beach
- UPMC reports 12 cases of MRSA at Children's Hospital NICU
- VIDEO: Man sues Hardee's, says civil rights violated when he wasn't given enough hash browns
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}