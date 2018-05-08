  • Carnegie Science Center: Guide to events

    PITTSBURGH - The Carnegie Science Center features four floors of hands-on and interactive exhibits — with a mixture of both permanent and traveling exhibits there is always something new to see and do each time you visit.

    The museum, which opened in 1991, is one of four Carnegie museums in the Pittsburgh area.

    If you're looking for events, there are several different kinds the Science Center offers:

    Exhibits

    There are four floors of exhibits that are geared toward all ages, like a ropes challenge course and a submarine in the river just outside. 

    Planetarium

    In addition to planetarium shows, the Buhl Planetarium offers laser shows that show the atmosphere in 3D, as well as Skywatch that gives an up-close look at our solar system.

    Programs

    Looking for something more specialized? There are camps, classes and workshops available for a variety of age groups.

    Shows

    You can often find live shows that bring science to life, so make sure to check the calendar for what's being offered.

    For more information, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.

     
     

