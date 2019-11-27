PITTSBURGH - Did you miss the WPXI Holiday Parade presented by Neighborhood Ford Store or just want a chance to watch all the amazing bands and performances again? You're in luck! We will replay the parade throughout the holiday season on Channel 11, PCNC and in our streaming apps.
Here's the replay schedule so you can set your DVR's:
WPXI-TV/Channel 11
Tuesday Dec. 24 - 1 a.m.-3 a.m.
Wednesday Dec. 25 - 5 a.m.-7 a.m.
PCNC
Tuesday Dec. 24 - 12 a.m.-2 a.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Wednesday Dec. - 25 12 a.m.-2 a.m., 7 a.m.-9 a.m., 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
WPXI Now Streaming Apps (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon)
From Dec. 9 through Jan. 1 the WPXI Holiday Parade will stream Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and 12 p.m.-2p.m.
You can also find videos of all the acts on our WPXI Holiday Parade page.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
