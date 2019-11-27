PITTSBURGH - When the WPXI Holiday Parade presented by Neighborhood Ford Store marches through Pittsburgh on Saturday Nov. 30, there will be some impact to traffic and Port Authority bus routes.
Drivers should be aware of the following road closures:
- At 7 a.m., Liberty Avenue will be closed in both directions between 11th and 26th streets.
- By 8:15 a.m., road closures will occur from Liberty on 5th Avenue Extension and 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th streets to Penn Avenue.
- 6th Avenue will be closed at Wood Street.
- 7th Avenue will be closed at William Penn Place.
- William Penn Place will be closed between Seventh and Liberty avenues
>>RELATED: WPXI Holiday Parade 2019: What time; entertainment; how to watch
The parade will also impact several Port Authority bus routes that travel through downtown Pittsburgh.
Here's a list of routes that will be affected:
|
13 - Bellevue
|
16 -Brighton
|
17 -Shadeland
|
28X – Airport Flyer
|
31 - Bridgeville
|
G2 – West Busway
|
61A – North Braddock
|
61B – Braddock - Swissvale
|
61C – McKeesport - Homestead
|
61D - Murray
|
71A - Negley
|
71B – Highland Park
|
71C – Point Breeze
|
71D - Hamilton
|
77 – Penn Hills
|
81 – Oak Hill
|
82 - Lincoln
|
83 – Bedford Hill
For complete details on the changes to those routes above, CLICK HERE.
>>RELATED: WPXI Holiday Parade Presented by Neighborhood Ford Store to be held on Saturday, Nov. 30
The follow routes will also be impacted:
|
1 - Freeport Road
|
4 -Troy Hill
|
6 -Spring Hill
|
11 - Fineview
|
12 -McKnight
|
13 -Bellevue
|
15 - Charles
|
16 -Brighton
|
17 -Shadeland
|
21 - Coraopolis
|
22 -McCoy
|
24 -West Park
|
26 - Chartiers
|
27 -Fairywood
|
28X – Airport Flyer
|
31 - Bridgeville
|
G2 – West Busway
|
38 – Green Tree
|
39 - Brookline
|
40 – Mount Washington
|
44 - Knoxville
|
54 – North Side – Oakland – South Side
|
61A – North Braddock
|
61B – Braddock - Swissvale
|
61C – McKeesport - Homestead
|
61D - Murray
|
P1 – East Busway All Stops
|
67 - Monroeville
|
71A - Negley
|
71B – Highland Park
|
71C – Point Breeze
|
71D - Hamilton
|
77 – Penn Hills
|
81 – Oak Hill
|
82 - Lincoln
|
83 – Bedford Hill
|
86 - Liberty
|
87 - Friendship
|
88 - Penn
|
91 – Butler Street
|
MMVTA -Commuter A - Donora - Pittsburgh
|
WT4 -Greensburg - Pittsburgh Local
For complete details on the changes to those routes, CLICK HERE.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}