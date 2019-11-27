  • Road closures and bus route changes for the WPXI Holiday Parade

    PITTSBURGH - When the WPXI Holiday Parade presented by Neighborhood Ford Store marches through Pittsburgh on Saturday Nov. 30, there will be some impact to traffic and Port Authority bus routes.

    Drivers should be aware of the following road closures:

    • At 7 a.m., Liberty Avenue will be closed in both directions between 11th and 26th streets.
    • By 8:15 a.m., road closures will occur from Liberty on 5th Avenue Extension and 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th streets to Penn Avenue.
    • 6th Avenue will be closed at Wood Street.
    • 7th Avenue will be closed at William Penn Place.
    • William Penn Place will be closed between Seventh and Liberty avenues

     

    The parade will also impact several Port Authority bus routes that travel through downtown Pittsburgh.

    Here's a list of routes that will be affected:

    13 - Bellevue

    16 -Brighton

    17 -Shadeland

    28X Airport Flyer

    31 - Bridgeville

    G2 West Busway

    61A North Braddock

    61B Braddock - Swissvale

    61C McKeesport - Homestead

    61D - Murray

    71A - Negley

    71B Highland Park

    71C Point Breeze

    71D - Hamilton

    77 Penn Hills

    81 Oak Hill

    82 - Lincoln

    83 Bedford Hill

     

    The follow routes will also be impacted: 

    1 - Freeport Road

    4 -Troy Hill

    6 -Spring Hill

    11 - Fineview

    12 -McKnight

    13 -Bellevue

    15 - Charles

    16 -Brighton

    17 -Shadeland

    21 - Coraopolis

    22 -McCoy

    24 -West Park

    26 - Chartiers

    27 -Fairywood

    28X Airport Flyer

    31 - Bridgeville

    G2 West Busway

    38 Green Tree

    39 - Brookline

    40 Mount Washington

    44 - Knoxville

    54 North Side Oakland South Side

    61A North Braddock

    61B Braddock - Swissvale

    61C McKeesport - Homestead

    61D - Murray

    P1 East Busway All Stops

    67 - Monroeville

    71A - Negley

    71B Highland Park

    71C Point Breeze

    71D - Hamilton

    77 Penn Hills

    81 Oak Hill

    82 - Lincoln

    83 Bedford Hill

    86 - Liberty

    87 - Friendship

    88 - Penn

    91 Butler Street

    MMVTA -Commuter A - Donora - Pittsburgh

    WT4 -Greensburg - Pittsburgh Local

     

