0 WPXI Holiday Parade 2019: What time; entertainment; how to watch

PITTSBURGH - The 39th annual WPXI Holiday Parade Presented by Neighborhood Ford Store marches through Pittsburgh on Nov. 30 from 9 a.m to 11 a.m.

The parade will be televised live on WPXI-TV and streamed live on wpxi.com, our WPXI News App and our WPXI Now streaming apps for Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire.

This year's parade features "This Is Us" actor and Pittsburgh native Blake Stadnik; "Kidz Bop" singer and dancer Layla Jeyd; a show stopping performance of "Renegade" by the North Hills Marching Band; a performance by Emmy Award Winning rapper Frzy, as well as many other beloved Pittsburghers such as Mr. McFeely from" Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" and scrapbook documentarist, producer and writer Rick Sebak.

See who's performing in this year's parade:

The parade also features giant billowing balloons of Daniel Tiger, Hello Kitty, Scooby Doo and more, plus marching bands, festive floats, dance groups and much more!

If you're looking to make the trip Downtown to enjoy the WPXI Holiday Parade in person, we hope to make the experience as easy and enjoyable as possible. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions and need-to-know information for your convenience on parade day.

When do road closures begin?

Roads in the Strip District close no later than 7 a.m. Road closures in Downtown Pittsburgh close no later than 8:15 a.m.

Which roads will be closed?

At 7 a.m., Liberty Avenue will be closed in both directions between 11th and 26th streets.

By 8:15 a.m., road closures will occur from Liberty on 5th Avenue Extension and 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th streets to Penn Avenue.

6th Avenue will be closed at Wood Street.

7th Avenue will be closed at William Penn Place.

William Penn Place will be closed between Seventh and Liberty avenues



Where can I park and how much will it cost?

If you are looking for places to park for the parade, look for free parking Downtown and at select garages on Friday and Saturday.

There will also be several lots provided in the Strip District that will charge a small fee.

Check the Downtown Partnership's website for all things related to parking in Pittsburgh.

Where is the best place to watch?

Anywhere from 6th Street to 11th Street in downtown is where the action takes place.

If you want to see performances from our dance groups and bands, those will take place in the broadcast zone located on 6th and Liberty (in front of Heinz Hall).

What is there to do Downtown for free after the parade?

Head over to Market Square for the People's Gas Holiday Market featuring a village of wooden chalets filled with holiday gifts!

Starting at 11 a.m., venture one block over to One PPG Place and Two PPG Place to see the Spirits of Giving from Around the World, featuring life-size statues of figures of holiday folklore and paintings. This year, you can find the annual Gingerbread House Display and Competition in the Grand Lobby of the Pittsburgh City-County building on Grant Street.

For the kids, enjoy Holiday KidsPlay courtesy of Fred Rogers Productions and community partners! Find it right by the parade route in the Heinz Hall Courtyard featuring fun and educational hands-on activities.

Also, Saturday, Nov. 30 is Small Business Saturday, so be sure to patronize local businesses in downtown and in the Strip District.

