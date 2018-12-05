WPXI dominates late news viewing in 2018

Pittsburgh, Pa. - WPXI-TV Channel 11 News 11 at 11 was the highest-rated 11 p.m. newscast, with adults 25-54, the most coveted demographic for advertisers, out of the 25 LPM markets across the United States during the most recent Nielsen survey period, which ran Oct. 25th thru Nov. 21st.
- Channel 11’s 11 p.m. newscast is #1 in Pittsburgh for the 10th month in a row (Adults 25-54, M-Su), and was the only station to show growth in both rating and share over Nov. ‘17. (Adults 25-54, M-Fri.)
- Channel 11 News also topped the competition at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
- WPXI finished first at 5 p.m. for the 4th consecutive month, and had the highest rating increase over Nov. '17 at 56%. (WTAE -20%, KDKA +41%) WPXI also had the best share gain over its 4:45 p.m. quarter-hour lead-in at 33%. (WTAE -20%, KDKA +25%) (A25-54, M-Fri.)
- WPXI finished first at 6 p.m. for the 4th straight month, and had a 17% rating increase over Nov. '17. (A25-54, M-Fri.)
Channel 11 continues to be the number one choice for local news in Pittsburgh on social media, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
