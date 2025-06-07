U.S. Open ticket scams: what to watch for, how to stay safe

OAKMONT, Pa. — Oakmont Country Club will soon be the place to be as the community prepares for the U.S. Open. Scammers are hoping to take advantage of eager fans.

It’s one of the biggest events in sports and it generates millions. Everyone wants to cash in.

“This is a ripe opportunity for scammers to take advantage of people who are looking to attend,” said Public Relations Director of the Better Business Bureau, Caitlin Driscoll.

Caitlin Driscoll works for the Better Business Bureau. She said they typically see an uptick in scam reports when there’s a big concert, major sporting event or any high-profile event, so they expct to see the same for golf fans.

“If you are seeking tickets to the U.S. Open, make sure you purchase through authorized sources,” Driscoll said.

You can buy tickets on USOpen.com. If you are looking for resale tickets, the USGA Resale Marketplace is the only authorized option.

Experts also say to look for a money-back guarantee if there’s any problem with your tickets. The U.S. Open is mobile entry only and screenshots will not work. Download tickets in advance to avoid any issues with Wi-Fi.

“With technology nowadays, I always say that it’s a blessing and a curse. Know who you’re dealing with because anybody is susceptible for falling for a scam,” Driscoll said.

As scams get more convincing, you cannot blindly trust ads either. They can also be counterfeit.

“Just like legitimate companies, keep in mind, scammers can purchase ads on social media to specific targeted demographics in certain areas,” said Driscoll.

So double-check the URL, make sure it starts with http and has the lock icon. Use a secure payment method like a credit card, which offers more protection.

Using payment apps like Zelle or Venmo offers very little protection.

If you choose to buy tickets or merch elsewhere, beware.

“Very easy for scammers to create legitimate-looking ads, stealing pictures from authorized retailers, claiming to offer a slight or even significant discount to try to catch people’s attention,” Driscoll said.

Remember, before you buy tickets or anything online, you can use websites like BBB.org and scamadvisor.com to look for customer complaints and reviews about a company.

