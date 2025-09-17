Another comfortable morning as this dry stretch continues to expand

PITTSBURGH — Another comfortable start this morning, clouds will mix with sunshine from the coastal low to our east through the day. High temperatures will continue to run above average in the 80s for the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

The drought continues to expand as the dry weather stretches through the week. We are more than 1.5″ below normal in rainfall for the month. Scattered shower chances may not arrive until late this weekend or early next week.

