Another summer-like day with temperatures reaching into the 80s

PITTSBURGH — New day, same story. Our consecutive dry days will make it to “9” today with no rain in the forecast today. We’ll easily make it into double digits tomorrow.

The extended dry stretch will likely continue into much of next week with much of our area being very dry or in a moderate drought.

It will feel like summer much of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity will stay in check, though, throughout the week.

There does look to be a chance for some rain next weekend, but rain will be scattered at best.

Get the latest updates from Severe Weather Team 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group