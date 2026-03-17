Back to winter with snow showers, wind chills in the teens

We’re back to winter for a few days with snow showers, cold temperatures and wind chills in the teens.

Snow showers will be with us on and off throughout the day Tuesday with some light accumulation possible. The best chance for accumulating snow will be east toward the Laurel Highlands.

High temperatures will only reach the upper 20s around 30 degrees with wind chills in the teens.

It will be quieter Wednesday but still cold with highs in the upper 30s.

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