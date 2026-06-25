11 Investigates: Exclusive report prompts lawsuit against Allegheny County CYF, caseworkers

An 11 Investigates exclusive report has now led to a civil lawsuit against Allegheny County Human Services and two caseworkers.

The subjects of our report five years ago claimed they were repeatedly sexually abused by their foster father years ago, and they say caseworkers knew about it but did nothing.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle first told you about this shocking case five years ago.

Earle’s investigation led to criminal charges, and now a civil lawsuit against Allegheny County and two caseworkers, accusing them of leaving two children with an abusive foster father.

“This was extremely hard for me to do,” said Joe Gilbert, who spoke about the allegations with Earle five years ago.

Gilbert came forward after his aunt, Carlina Freeman, told Earle she had been sexually abused and impregnated at the age of 14 by her foster father decades ago at their home in McKeesport.

But Freeman said nothing was ever done to her foster father, Carl Gilbert.

After Earle’s exclusive report, Allegheny County Police launched a criminal investigation and charged Carl Gilbert with rape.

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But a judge dismissed the charges because the statute of limitations had expired.

Carl Gilbert was released from jail, but then arrested and charged by Cleveland Police with sexually abusing his former foster son, whom he had adopted.

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Carl Gilbert died before the case went to trial.

“It’s a horror story. My reaction to this coming this, now, it’s so surreal. It’s unbelievable,” said Joe Gilbert.

Joe Gilbert has now filed a civil lawsuit accusing Allegheny County Human Services and two caseworkers of leaving him and his aunt in the home with Carl Gilbert.

“...defendants knew or should have known that sexual abuse had occurred and was continuing to occur at the Gilberts’ home...,” the lawsuit indicates.

The civil lawsuit that was filed in Allegheny County and then moved to federal court accuses the county of failing to train and monitor employees.

“...defendants’ behavior shocks the conscience and merits the imposition of punitive damages...,” the lawsuit claims.

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According to the lawsuit, a caseworker took Freeman for a pregnancy test and knew Gilbert was the father.

The caseworker resigned ten days later, and the suit claims a new caseworker was told about the allegations, but again, nothing was done.

Allegheny County Human Services sent this statement to 11 Investigates:

“We are troubled by the allegations raised regarding Mr. Gilbert’s experiences in foster care, and we take any report involving the safety of a child with profound seriousness. Our priority is always the protection and care of the young people entrusted to us, and we remain committed to ensuring their well-being.”

Five years ago, Joe Gilbert still had a lot of questions, and he’s hoping to get some answers from this lawsuit.

“A lot of questions and someone needs to answer them. It’s a failure, a failure of the system,” Joe Gilbert said.

Carlina Freeman has been waiting for the state legislature to waive the statute of limitations so she can file a civil lawsuit.

The legislature was supposed to take that action to allow victims of clergy sex abuse to file lawsuits, but so far it hasn’t happened.

She’s still holding out hope.

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