McKeesport High School football coach resigns, school board meeting ends in shouting match

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Tensions boiled over at a McKeesport school board meeting after members accepted the resignation of the high school football coach.

Head Coach Matt Miller’s exit comes not long after a high-profile former football player called on him to resign.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> McKeesport Area School District addresses rumors regarding football coaches

In a letter read during Wednesday night’s meeting, McKeesport graduate and former NFL linebacker Brandon Short asked the board to accept Miller’s resignation.

Short says two members of the football staff testified as character witnesses for the man convicted of killing Short’s daughter.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man convicted in 2021 murder of pregnant woman in McKeesport sentenced to life in prison

The board did not address those concerns on Wednesday night.

After the resignation, shouting broke out and the meeting was abruptly ended.

“The resignation is out of order. It’s unconstitutional until it’s brought here...until it’s brought here!” one person exclaimed.

Following the high-tension moment, board member Mark Hotlzman said he has wanted a change for months.

“I stand my ground,” Holtzman said. “I wanted a coaching change before, and there’s a coaching change. Let’s just hope that works out. The most important thing: let’s hope it works out for the kids.”

Before the meeting ended, the board voted to hire Tom Smith as the head coach of the team for the upcoming season.

Channel 11 is still working to learn more about the details surrounding Miller’s resignation. We will share updates as they are made available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group