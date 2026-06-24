Exotic snakes dumped, abandoned in Pennsylvania community

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A group of exotic snakes was dumped and abandoned in a Pennsylvania community.

Information shared by the Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday said the investigation began on June 8. That’s when the snakes were found dumped off Route 14 near Canton in Bradford County.

Troopers said all of the snakes were left trapped in enclosures and died of heat exhaustion. None of the snakes were native to Pennsylvania.

Investigators said all of the enclosures had names and drawings on them. Troopers are sharing those names with the public, in hopes they will sound familiar or mean something to someone who can help them find the owner.

The snakes were named: Blaze, Martin, Mr. Green, Samantha, Pearl, Larry and SpongeBob.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is working alongside state police for this investigation.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest or solving of the crime could be eligible for a cash reward, troopers said. The exact details and amount of the reward have not been shared at this time.

State police said information about the person who dumped the snake or their owner can be sent over the phone to Animal Cruelty Officer and Corporal Michael Spada at 717-772-5112, or via email by contacting MSPADA@pa.gov. Tips can also be left with PSP’s Towanda barracks at 570-265-2186.

PSP has a toll-free tipline at 1-800-472-8477. Tips can be left online, here.

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