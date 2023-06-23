Break in rain mid-day before showers, scattered storms develop Friday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — An overnight round of steady rain is exiting this morning. We’ll see a break in the rain through mid-day before another round of showers and scattered storms develop this afternoon. Not everyone will see a storm, and we’ll see more dry hours than wet, but storms could be slow-moving with lightning and briefly heavy rain possible. You’ll also notice more humidity throughout the day. Any showers should wrap up shortly after sunset.

Another round of showers and a few storms are expected tomorrow, but coverage again looks hit-or-miss.

Sunday looks like a mainly dry day with only isolated showers possible. However, a stronger system will move in from Ohio late-Sun into Monday and that could bring strong storms into western Pennsylvania.

Scattered showers will linger into Tuesday with cooler air as we look toward mid-week. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 throughout the weekend.

