Breezy, cold temps with snow showers for Black Friday

PITTSBURGH — We kick off a much colder pattern today as temperatures struggle to get much above 30 degrees. A noticeable breeze will make it feel more like 20 degrees much of the day.

Flurries and snow showers will move through the area this morning and may drop a coating in spots. Heavier lake effect snow will continue for areas near the Lake Erie shore, where amounts could exceed a foot through Saturday.

Chilly, dry weather expected for us this weekend with wind chills during the morning in the single digits. Colder than average weather will continue into much of next week.

