Clouds give way to sun Wednesday with temps climbing to 80s

PITTSBURGH — People will have time to clean up after overnight severe storms and at least one tornado touched down in the area.  Clouds will give way to sun today with temperatures pushing into the lower 80s.

Another system will bring in showers and storms Thursday with stronger storms possible again by Thursday night. Gusty winds will be the biggest impact with any storms that develop possibly causing power outages.

