Clouds giving way to sun Thursday with highs nearing 60

PITTSBURGH — Clouds will eventually give way to sunshine Thursday, making for a pretty nice afternoon. You’ll need the jacket to start the day with temperatures jumping from the 30s to near 60 degrees by dinnertime.

Friday will also be dry so try to enjoy a walk in the park or get the grass cut because showers return to start the weekend.

Rain showers move in Friday night and will linger into Saturday. Early morning plans Saturday might be wet, but the bulk of the weekend will be dry with highs near 70 degrees Saturday and near 80 degrees Sunday.

