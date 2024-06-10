Weather

Cool temps, increasing clouds Monday

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

Pittsburgh Skyline (WPXI) Above normal temperatures this week, rain showers return Friday (4/30/24)

PITTSBURGH — It’s a nice and comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Clouds will increase later this morning along with a notable northwest breeze, which will keep temperatures over 10 degrees below normal today.

It will turn downright chilly tonight with lows in the 40s. Areas that see clearing skies could dip into the low 40s before we bounce back into the 70s by the afternoon.

A warming trend will continue into mid-week with highs by Wednesday near 80. It will start to feel more humid late Thursday and Friday as we await the approach of a cold front.

