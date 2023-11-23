Clouds to start Thanksgiving Day; some sunshine, chilly temps later

PITTSBURGH — Clouds will hang tough to start your Thanksgiving Day. Sun will make more of an appearance as we go through the day with highs pushing into the mid and upper 40s.

Black Friday shoppers should be ready for a chilly day with early morning temperatures near freezing and highs struggling into the 40s.

The cold pattern will continue for the weekend with a nice mix of sun and clouds Saturday. Sunday will see rain showers move in during the afternoon with snow showers possible along and north of the I-80 corridor.

Monday will be colder with scattered snow showers for everyone and highs only in the 30s.

