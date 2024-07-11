Cloudy, cooler with a chance of showers Thursday

PITTSBURGH — It will be a lot more comfortable today with heat and humidity taking a break from the area.

Clouds will be around much of the day, and a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out. The best chance of a shower will be north of Pittsburgh, but any place could see a quick round of rain during the day.

High temperatures will only make it to 80 degrees today with many areas north of Route 422 and in the mountains staying in the 70s.

The “cool down” will only last one day. Heat returns Friday and continues into next week. Highs will be near 90 degrees Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The bulk of the period will be dry with only a slight chance of a shower or storm Sunday.

